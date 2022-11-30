KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Kansas City Chiefs are adding more depth to their defensive line.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, veteran defensive tackle Brandon Williams is joining the Chiefs’ practice with hopes of moving to the active roster.

Williams spent the first 9 years of his career with the Baltimore Ravens after being drafted in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft.

The 33-year-old will join a defensive tackle group that includes Chris Jones, Khalen Saunders, Taylor Stallworth and Derrick Nnadi.

Chiefs defensive line coach Joe Cullen coached Williams in the same capacity while with the Ravens from 2016 to 2020.