Reports: Chiefs place franchise tag on LT Orlando Brown Jr.

Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Orlando Brown (57) plays against the Denver Broncos during an NFL football game Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — According to reports, the Kansas City Chiefs placed the franchise tag on left tackle Orlando Brown Jr.

Brown joined the Chiefs in the 2021 offseason in a trade from the Baltimore Ravens.

According to Spotrac, under the franchise tag, Brown is slated to make about $16.5 million in 2022.

Brown was part of the overhaul of the Chiefs’ offensive line after the Super Bowl LV loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He played in all but one game in 2021 on his way to his third consecutive Pro Bowl appearance.

Last week, general manager Brett Veach said placing the tag on Brown was likely as the Chiefs look to retain players like him and safety Tyrann Mathieu.

The 2022 NFL Draft starts on Thursday, April 28 through Saturday, April 30. The Chiefs have the 30th pick in the draft.