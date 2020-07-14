Breaking News
Reports: Chiefs sign star defensive tackle Chris Jones to four-year deal

Kansas City Chiefs

by: Andrew Lynch

Posted: / Updated:

MIAMI, FLORIDA – JANUARY 27: Defensive end Chris Jones #95 of the Kansas City Chiefs speaks to the media during Super Bowl Opening Night presented by BOLT24 at Marlins Park on January 27, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs push to repeat as Super Bowl champions got a significant boost on Tuesday, with reports saying that the team has agreed to a four-year deal with standout defensive tackle Chris Jones. The news was first reported by ESPN’s Chris Mortensen.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter echoed the development a short time later, meaning the Chiefs have retained practically all of the team’s key pieces from last year’s squad. This follows news from last week where the Chiefs locked up franchise cornerstone Patrick Mahomes for the next 12 years with a 10-year deal.

The Chiefs placed the franchise tag on Jones earlier in the offseason, which would have earned the former Mississippi State bulldog more than $16 million this season. The four-year deal is reportedly worth $85 million, the teams had until Wednesday to reach a long-term agreement.

This is a developing news story and will be updated with more throughout the afternoon.

