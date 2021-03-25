Reports: WR Demarcus Robinson signs 1-year deal and stays with the Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (11) celebrates after their NFL divisional round football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Wide receiver Demarcus Robinson has signed a one-year deal to stay in Chiefs Kingdom, reports say.

Chiefs are giving WR Demarcus Robinson a one-year deal, per his agents, The Katz Bros. https://t.co/17iHQ0n9EB — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 25, 2021

The Chiefs bring back Demarcus Robinson, which basically equals what the Josh Reynolds signing would have brought.



Past four years…



Robinson: 120 rec., 1,415 yards, 11 TDs

Reynolds: 113 rec., 1,450 yards, 9 TDs — Matt Verderame (@MattVerderame) March 25, 2021

In 2020, Robinson hauled in 45 passes for 466 yards and 3 touchdowns in the regular season. Since being drafter on 2016, he recorded 120 receptions, 1,415 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Robinson joins fellow wide receiver Byron Pringle in returning to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Free agency rumors had the Chiefs in talks with several high-profile wide receivers and players who chose not to sign with the club.

With the wide receiver Sammy Watkins in free agency, Robinson’s roll could increase in the offense.