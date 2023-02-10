KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Super Bowl LVII is getting real for some fans of the Kansas City Chiefs — and they’re ready to eat the competition.

Animals at SEA LIFE Kansas City are getting in on the action, and working to give the Chiefs a little more motivation for the big game.

SEA LIFE provided the videos on this page and says the magnitude of the game was bugging its Bearded Dragon and Leopard Gecko, so the animals did a little stress-eating to take care of the problem.

SEA LIFE named bugs after Jalen Hurts, Jason Kelce, and other members of the Philadelphia Eagles. Then the Bearded Dragon and Leopard Gecko ate them for lunch. Animal experts at the aquarium said they really enjoyed crunching the opponents.

Under the sea in Kansas City, animals are also aware of what’s on the line in Glendale, Arizona, this weekend.

The attraction gave its Southern Stingrays and Blacktip Reef Sharks the chance to pick the winners of Super Bowl LVII.

As the video shows, the stingrays and sharks all proved they are members of Chiefs Kingdom and picked the Chiefs to bring home another championship.

Super Bowl LVII kicks off at 5:30 p.m. on FOX.