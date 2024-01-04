KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs have a lengthy injury list going into their final regular season game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Three starters missed their second-straight practice of the week on Thursday:
- DT Chris Jones (groin)
- WR Rashee Rice (hamstring)
- CB L’Jarius Sneed (calf)
Left tackle Donovan Smith (neck), right guard Trey Smith (illness) and WR Kadarius Toney (hip) also missed practice Thursday, their first time this week. Donovan Smith was a full participant Wednesday while Toney was limited.
Running back Isiah Pacheco was back at practice after missing Wednesday with a shoulder/quad injury.
The Chiefs plan to rest multiple starters like Patrick Mahomes and likely tight end Travis Kelce against the Chargers since they are locked into the AFC 3-seed in the NFL playoffs.
It’s not clear which other starters will sit out Sunday at this time.
Kickoff is set for 3:25 p.m. on Sunday.