KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Fans are getting excited about the NFL season as the team prepares for its final preseason game.

According to the organization, there are Chiefs fans on every state, in dozens of countries, and on nearly every continent.

Thousands of those fans won’t be able to watch all 17 Chiefs games this season without a subscription, even if they live close to Kansas City.

The Chief’s home opener against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sept. 15 will be streamed exclusively on Amazon Prime.

It’s the first game to be streamed on the platform as part of the company’s new Prime Video Thursday Night Football.

Fans in the Kansas City TV market will be able to see the game on local television.

A total of 15 games will be streamed on Amazon Prime Thursday nights this season.

The games are included in all Amazon Prime memberships. There is also good news if you’re not already a Prime member. The company is offering a free 30-day trial, so sign up today and you’ll be able to watch the Chiefs game on Sept. 15.

After the 30-day free trial, Amazon Prime is $14.99 a month, or $139 a year, unless you cancel before the trial ends. Amazon also offers a student discount and a special rate for those on qualified government assistance.