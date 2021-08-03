Special Delivery: Zaxby’s sends chicken to Chiefs training camp after Tyreek Hill tweet

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – DECEMBER 08: Tyreek Hill #10 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts at the end of the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on December 08, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill took to Twitter Monday night after practice in hopes of finding his fix of Zaxby’s chicken.

is there a zaxbys near st Joe 😬 — Ty Hill (@cheetah) August 2, 2021

“Is there a [Zaxby’s] near St. Joe,” Hill wrote.

Unfortunately for Hill, there are no Zaxby’s restaurants in St. Joseph, Missouri, and the nearest location is in Liberty, Missouri, about an hour away.

Fortunately for Hill, the Liberty location is active on Twitter and saw the Cheetah’s message about wanting some of their food and made a special delivery.

Showing the Chiefs some love at camp! https://t.co/LJLrv249ag — Zaxby's Liberty, MO (@ZaxbysLibertyMO) August 3, 2021

“He is a big fan of Zaxby’s having grown up in GA where Zaxby’s was founded. We are a newer brand out in Kansas City and we are a local family owned business,” Amy Navarro, one of the owner’s of the Gladstone and Liberty Zaxby’s locations, said. “We have the restaurants in the Northland (Liberty and Gladstone). Tyreek wanted to get food for all the wide-outs after practice so of course we were willing to take them food.”

According to Navarro, Hill’s a big fan of the chicken fingers, so they sent him those along with fries and toast.

This isn’t the first time Hill has used Twitter to fill his craving for Zaxby’s.

“He wrote on Twitter last year that he needed some Zaxby’s and on a whim I decided to message him (he didn’t know there were any Zaxby’s in the KC area) and he actually responded and we took him and his family some food,” Navarro said.