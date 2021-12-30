Steelers fan, Instagram model doubles down after taking shot at Brittany Matthews, Jackson Mahomes

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is greeted by his fiancee Brittany Matthews, left, during pregame warmups prior to the start of the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Pittsburgh Steelers fan, sports reporter and Instagram influencer Amanda Vance took to social media after her team’s blow out loss to the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday and took a shot at quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ fiancé and brother.

Vance said Chiefs fans were messaging her directly after the game and she responded by posting a picture of Brittany Matthews and Jackson Mahomes on her Instagram story with the caption, “Talk your crap in my DMs KC fans, but you have to deal with this for the next 15 years.”

Vance then posted a snapshot of an article discussing her original post to her Instagram feed and captioned it with “I mean… am I wrong?”

Matthews and Jackson are active on social media on Chiefs’ game days with the pair always being seen together to cheer on the Chiefs quarterback.

Jackson has had his fair share of controversy this season at road games, including pouring water on opposing hecklers at the Baltimore Ravens game and dancing on the late Sean Taylor’s number during the Washington Football Team game.

Jackson apologized for both instances and on the latter, said that he and other VIPs were told to stand on top of the number painted onto the sideline.

As of this writing, the pair have not responded to the social media influencer who has over half-a-million followers on Instagram.