KANSAS CITY, Mo. — According to a new study, in their respective leagues, Kansas City Chiefs and Sporting Kansas City fans are among the happiest fan bases.

The study, done by the Online Betting Guide, looks Instagram and Twitter likes and followers, a love-to-angry ratio and gives a fan happiness score.

The love-to-angry ratio is calculated by looking at the reactions to posts on social media.

Happiest NFL fan bases

TeamScore
New Orleans Saints7.18
New England Patriots7.10
Pittsburgh Steelers6.92
Baltimore Ravens6.92
Los Angeles Rams6.74
San Francisco 49ers6.65
Los Angeles Chargers6.55
Tennessee Titans6.20
Kansas City Chiefs6.20
Cincinnati Bengals6.14

Happiest MLS fan bases

TeamScore
Austin FC7.25
Atlanta United FC6.39
Inter Miami FC6.35
Los Angeles FC6.33
Minnesota United FC6.12
New England Revolution5.94
Sporting Kansas City5.94
Nashville SC5.86
FC Dallas5.81
New York Red Bulls5.59

The Chiefs are tied with the Tennessee Titans at the No. 8 spot with an overall score of 6.20. Among the top-10, the Chiefs have the fourth most followers on both Instagram and Twitter.

Sporting Kansas City tied with the New England Revolution at No. 7 and have the second most Twitter followers in the top-10.