LOS ANGELES, Calif. — The Kansas City Chiefs are set to take on the Los Angeles Chargers in their second matchup of the season.

With a win, the Chiefs will have a commanding lead in the AFC West and maintain the number one spot within the conference.

Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert have given us some thrilling matchups, so it will be interesting to see what this round brings.

1st Quarter

Chargers win the toss and elect to defer, Chiefs will receive

Isiah Pacheco bursts out for 28-yard run to the Chargers 33-yard line, nice early run for the young running back

Patrick Mahomes finds Skyy Moore on third down for a nine-yard play to the Chargers 21

The Chargers hold the Chiefs to a field goal, Harrison Butker knocks down a 33-yarder, Chiefs lead 3-0

Justin Herbert finds Keenan Allen out the gate in his return for a 17-yard reception

Herbert finds Joshua Palmer on a 50-yard touchdown pass, Chargers lead 7-3