KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs have returned home to Kansas City on Monday, hours after winning Super Bowl LVII over the Philadelphia Eagles.

The team’s plane landed at Kansas City International Airport on Monday afternoon with Coach Andy Reid, the team and the Lombardi Trophy in tow.

One noticeable player who was absent was Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The Super Bowl MVP and his family have been spending the day in Disneyland after the big win.

Playing on an injured ankle, Mahomes threw two touchdowns in the fourth quarter and scrambled 26 yards on the go-ahead drive before Harrison Butker kicked a 27-yard field goal to give the Chiefs a 38-35 victory over the Eagles on Sunday night.

Kansas City is now planning a Super Bowl Championship parade and rally for Wednesday afternoon.

“We will cheer on the World Champion Kansas City Chiefs this Wednesday as our victory parade goes through downtown Kansas City,” Mayor Quinton Lucas said. “I look forward to seeing Kansas Citians show our country, and the world, why Kansas City is a sports town like nowhere else.”

The parade will begin at noon Wednesday, and the rally will be held at Union Station when the parade ends around 1:45 p.m. City leaders released the parade route on Monday.