KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s NFL schedule release day and the NFL announced another Prime Time game for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Week 4 will feature a rematch of Super Bowl LV when the Kansas City Chiefs visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football.

The matchup between Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes and Tampa Bay’s Tom Brady will be the sixth matchup with the all-time series 3-2 in Brady’s favor.

Brady bested Mahomes and the Chiefs in the last matchup which ended with the 44-year-old lifting his seventh Lombardi Trophy of his career.

Last season, both Mahomes and Brady’s were sent home in their respective conference championship games as they were on course for back-to-back Super Bowl matchups.

Brady returns after initially announcing his retirement in the offseason.

Mahomes enters his fifth season as a starter and looks to make his third Super Bowl appearance in search of a second championship.