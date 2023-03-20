GEISMAR, La. (BRPROUD )– After weeks of planning to get family, friends, and the community rallied up, the NFL Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs’ safety Justin Reid returns home to Ascension Parish.

“None of us get to where we are by ourselves. We have to have support and the support of the community. It’s important not only to me and my family but for everybody, ” Eric Reid Sir., Justin Reid’s father.

Not only is Reid defined as an NFL player by his athleticism, but the community voices the impact that he has made on others’ lives.

“All the men and women at the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office want to make you the honorary Sheriff of Ascension Parish,” Sheriff Bobby Webre of Ascension Parish said.

From a Superbowl Champion to Founder and President of the J. Reid Indeed Foundation, Reid’s dedication on and off the field never seems to dim.

“If you believe it, you can achieve it,” said Reid. “Always put the work first. Don’t cut corners and chase your dreams.”

The J. Reid Indeed Foundation gives back to the community by serving children and families in many areas of Louisiana, Kansas City, and Houston. The foundation’s focus is to provide resources in nutrition, and technology and give opportunities for athletics.

“We want to introduce opportunities to our kids and people that otherwise wouldn’t have opportunities to get into that space,” Reid said.