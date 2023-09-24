KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Travis Kelce seems to be a man of his word.

After weeks of rumors that the Kansas City Chiefs tight end is dating music superstar Taylor Swift, Kelce offered the singer an invite to watch him play. She seems to have followed up on the invite.

Swift was seen in a box suite at Arrowhead Stadium standing next to Travis’s mother, Donna Kelce, ahead of the Chiefs’ game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

The dating rumors between the two have been swirling for a few weeks.

Travis Kelce discussed the rumors on his podcast, “New Heights,” with his brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce.

“I threw the ball in her court and told her, ‘I’ve seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead. You might have to come see me rock the stage in Arrowhead and see which one’s a little more lit,’” he said.

Swift performed two concerts at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City back on July 7-8 during her Eras Tour. That is when the Swift and the tight end reportedly connected after Kelce gave her his number.