KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The 2023 NFL Draft class for the Kansas City Chiefs is set.

The defending Super Bowl champs came into the draft with 10 picks and left with seven players.

Anudike-Uzomah is a Kansas City native that went to Lee’s Summit in high school before helping lead the Wildcats to its first Big 12 title in more than a decade. The 6’4″, 255-pound defensive end earned third-team AP All-American and Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year honors with team highs of 11 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks this past season.

Rice is a 6’1, 204-pound receiver who compares himself to Arizona Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins, a receiver rumored to be linked to the Chiefs in trade talks. Rice garnered 233 catches, 3,111 yards and 25 touchdowns in his four-year career at SMU and set the school single-season receiving record and led the FBS in yards per game. The North Richland Hills, Texas native tallied 96 receptions and 1,355 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns in his senior season as well.

Morris was a five-star recruit and made the SEC All-Freshman Team as a 12-game starter at left tackle for Tennessee in 2019. He transferred to Oklahoma in 2021 and was a Second Team All-Big 12 member as a right tackle in 2022. Morris was also a teammate of Chiefs guard Trey Smith at Tennessee. Morris is named after Boyz II Men member Wanya Morris, but there’s no relation.

Conner tallied 314 tackles, 23 pass deflections, 7.5 sacks, and four interceptions in his five years at Virginia Tech. In 2022, the 6-foot, 202-pound defensive back who the Chiefs see as playing all over the secondary had 67 tackles, two for loss and two pass breakups. The Jacksonville, Florida native ran a 4.51 40-yard dash and had a 40.5-inch vertical jump at the combine.

Thompson had five sacks among his 25 tackles, 6.5 for loss and three forced fumbles in 2022 and was a two-time Western Athletic Conference First Team member. In 2021, the 6’6, 240-pound pass rusher broke out with 26 tackles, 12.5 for loss with 9.5 sacks, two pass breakups, two forced fumbles in 12 games. The England, Arkansas native began his career at Baylor in 2017 and 2018 before transferring in 2019. He reportedly ran a 4.56 40-yard dash, had an 11’3 broad jump and a 40-inch vertical during the draft process.

Coburn started in 45 of his 51 games at Texas with 95 tackles, 5.5 sacks and two forced fumbles. The 6’2, 344-pound Houston, Texas native was a three-time All-Big 12 selection and was an Under Armour All-American coming out of high school. The Chiefs said he is strong and athletic for a lineman of his size.

Jones received Second Team All-MAC platitudes in 2022 after tying for the BSU lead with 12 pass breakups, intercepting two passes and posting 23 tackles in 11 games with nine starts. He ended his career at Ball State with 21 pass breakups and three interceptions. The 6-foot, 189-pound Detroit, Michigan native ran a 4.51 40 at the combine along with a 34.5-inch vertical jump.