The NFL will play in Germany. Will the Chiefs?

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The NFL announced Wednesday it is expanding to Germany.

League commissioner Roger Goodell said the NFL will play four regular-season games in Germany beginning later this year. The games in 2022 and 2024 will take place at Allianz Arena in Munich. Games in 2023 and 2025 will be played in Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt.

The league will have five international contests next season; one in Munich, one in Mexico and three in the United Kingdom.

The NFL is allowing fans interested in the Germany game to sign up for notifications when tickets go on sale.

The NFL hasn’t said which teams will play in Germany, and told FOX4 Wednesday that teams for all international games in 2022 will be announced at a later date.

But, the league did Tweet a hype video about the NFL playing in Germany Wednesday afternoon. It features video of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce. The Chiefs retweeted the video.

Chiefs President Mark Donovan has also talked in the past about the team playing a game in Germany.

“With in the next two years we’d love to be on the ground, playing in Germany,” Donovan said during a news conference with the German media on Dec. 15, 2021.

The NFL also awarded the Chiefs International Marketing Rights for Germany and Mexico as Part of NFL’s Global Growth of professional football.

“We are currently enjoying the most successful period in franchise history, with some of the top players and coaches on the field as well as the support of a talented and dedicated business operations staff, and we believe we are uniquely positioned to be a leader in the NFL’s global growth,” Donovan said after the Chiefs were awarded those marketing rights.

Effective January 1, the Chiefs were allowed to start marketing efforts in both Germany and Mexico, and begin paid advertising campaigns.

The Chiefs have a global history, most recently playing in the league’s International Series against the Los Angeles Chargers in Mexico City in 2019. They also played the Detroit Lions in 2015 at Wembley Stadium in London.

Kansas City also played in four American Bowl preseason games: Berlin in 1990, Tokyo in 1994 and 1998, and in Monterrey, Mexico in 1996.