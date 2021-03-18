‘Things are different here’: Why Kyle Long chose Chiefs over Raiders

GLENDALE, AZ – SEPTEMBER 23: Offensive guard Kyle Long #75 of the Chicago Bears looks on from the bunch during the NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on September 23, 2018 in Glendale, Arizona. The Chicago Bears won 16-14. (Photo by Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs officially announced the signing of offensive lineman Kyle Long.

Long was drafted to the Chicago Bears in the first round of the 2013 NFL Draft. He announced his retirement after the 2019 season and sat out the 2020 season.

“It was a tremendous opportunity for me to regain physical, mental and emotional composure. Get my feet back under me,” Long said.

Long announced he was coming out of retirement and would go through free agency for the first time in his career.

The three-time Pro Bowler met with the Las Vegas Raiders before coming to Kansas City to sign his contract.

“It feels awkward landing in a city that you don’t consider home, but when you walk into this building here in Kansas City, it becomes apparent that things are different here,” Long said. “Sitting in Coach Reid’s office, I just knew this is where I wanted to be and if they wanted to have me, I was going to do everything in my power to make this happen.”

Long is part of the Chiefs efforts to bolster their offensive live after they cut both of their starting tackles.

“I’m comfortable with anywhere on the offensive line,” Long said. “I’ve yet to meet all the guys in the offensive line room and I’m so looking forward to doing that and finding my place in there.”

Long plans to bring energy to the locker room and has been training during his year off to come back as fit as possible.

“I know what it takes to be dominant in this game,” Long said. “I’ve been Rocky IV-ing it, man. Just locking myself in that cabin and getting after it.”

The former Bear said playing under Chicago head coach Matt Nagy, former offensive coordinator for the Chiefs, and meeting with head coach Andy Reid and his staff helped in making his decision.

“I thoroughly enjoyed my time with him, the energy he brought,” Long said. “It’s no secret that he adopted a lot of his thought processes from Andy Reid and the staff here.”

Long will now be tasked with protecting quarterback Patrick Mahomes. He said he reached out to the 2018 NFL MVP to get him in the door.

“I actually reached out to him. I said, ‘Patrick, get me in there, man. I’d love to come play for you,'” Long said.

He added his excitement to be in a huddle with his new signal caller.

“I’ve never been around a guy that can throw it from every inch on the football field to any inch on the football field,” Long said. “I look forward to being in the huddle with a guy that we know we have a shot with every down, every game, every week.”

