KANSAS CITY, Mo. – It’s time to start planning for the 2023 Kansas City Chiefs game in Germany.

NFL International announced tickets for the Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs game in Frankfurt will go on sale to the public at 12 p.m. German time on June 27.

Fans in Kansas City will need to set an early alarm. Germany is seven hours ahead of the metro. That means tickets will be available at 5 a.m. CST on June 27.

The game is scheduled for Nov. 5, 2023. Kickoff is 8:30 a.m. CST.

Tickets for adults start at € 75, or around $80. Tickets for children are cheaper in some of the highest seats in the stadium.

The Chiefs are playing in one of two games in Frankfurt during the 2023 NFL season.

Tickets for the other game, Indianapolis vs. New England go on sale on July 11.

Anyone interested in buying tickets for the game when they go on sale must first register with NFL International. Registration gives fans access to buy tickets, but does not guarantee a ticket to any of the NFL games, according to the league.

Registration closes on Thursday, June 16 at 11 a.m. CST.