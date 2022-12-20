KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs were without some key defensive linemen on Tuesday.

Chris Jones, Mike Danna and Khalen Saunders were all missing from practice due to an illness. Jones missed Friday’s practice with an illness but still played against the Houston Texans on Sunday.

Tight end Jody Fortson also missed practice on Tuesday with an elbow injury. Head coach Andy Reid said he may be out for an extended period of time.

“He’ll struggle to make it to the game as we go forward. (He’s a) tough kid, but he got banged up pretty good. Other than that, everybody will be out there and rolling,” Reid said.

Reid also said wide receiver Mecole Hardman may return from injured reserve this week.

“There’s a good chance. He’ll practice with the guys today, and we’ll see if we can get him in there a little bit,” Reid said.