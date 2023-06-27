KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs fans had just minutes to snag tickets to the team’s first game in Germany.

Sports Illustrated reports tickets for the Chiefs’ matchup with the Miami Dolphins sold out in about 15 minutes.

Local fans were up bright and early since the sale started at 5 a.m. Tuesday, and some on social media said the Ticketmaster queue already had over 1 million people.

The official Ticketmaster resale starts on July 12, but tickets are already popping up on third-party platforms. StubHub, for example, shows tickets to the Germany game for over $400 already.

The Chiefs face the Dolphins at 8:30 a.m. Nov. 5 in Frankfurt, Germany, with the Indianapolis Colts playing the New England Patriots in Frankfurt the following week on Nov. 12. Tickets for that game go on sale July 11.

This will be the third regular-season international game in Chiefs’ franchise history. The team previously played the Detroit Lions at London’s Wembley Stadium in November 2015 and the Los Angeles Chargers at Mexico City’s Estadio Azteca in November 2019.

The Chiefs won both of those international games.