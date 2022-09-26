INDIANAPOLIS – Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is taking accountability for the team’s upset loss on the road to the Indianapolis Colts.

Kelce, who caught one touchdown in the 17-14 loss and dropped a second potential score, took to Twitter to apologize to Chiefs fans for the team’s surprising loss.

KC…. You deserve better out of me. Should have put the game away when I had the chance. Hats off to the colts, they got us… back to work asap!!! @tkelce

Kelce had four catches on eight targets for 58 yards in the game. He was second on the team to wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (5 receptions, 89 yards).

The Chiefs’ undefeated run ends at two games and now hit the road again for a Sunday Night Football showdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a rematch of Super Bowl LV.

The Buccaneers are also coming off a low-scoring loss to the Green Bay Packers 14-12.

The matchup location is pending due to the threat of Hurricane Ian which is projected to make landfall on Thursday morning.