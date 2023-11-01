KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce took to his ‘New Heights’ podcast to express his frustration after the Chiefs loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

“That’s embarrassing man,” Kelce said about the 24-9 loss.

Kelce explained that the offense didn’t have a sense of urgency and when they did have a sense of urgency, they turned the ball over.

“Denver just had a lot more energy,” he said about Denver snapping a 16-game losing streak to the Chiefs. “[Denver] went into that game a little bit more hungry. And that’s making me sick to my stomach to feel or even say, but I think we got to, we got to have a gut check, especially on the offensive side of the ball.”

The Chiefs’ defense held the Broncos to 240 yards and Denver’s touchdowns came after the Chiefs turned the ball over on their side of the 50.

“It’s getting real one-sided. I don’t think I’ve been in a situation where we’ve stalled this much as an offense throughout the year.”

“Guys running the wrong routes, guys not making blocks, guys dropping the football,” he said as he held his hand up taking ownership of being a cause after saying each issue.

“It’s a challenge at this point of the season to get this thing right right now before it gets out of control and it gets really bad.”

Kelce ended the game leading the team with 58 yards on six catches. The Chiefs had five turnovers and no touchdowns on Sunday and only scored one touchdown against the Broncos in their two-game series.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw 241 yards and two interceptions along with losing a fumble during the game. He also played with the flu.

The lack of offensive consistency though, has been a problem throughout the team’s first eight games.

“The right plays are being called and guys just have to execute. That’s what’s frustrating man. That’s what’s frustrating is that we’re not executing and we we hold ourselves to a standard.”

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said these sentiments will help make the offense better.

“When you don’t play well, I think all guys are frustrated,” Reid said. “And that’s what’s going to help make us better. You gotta work through it and that’s what we’re doing.”

Reid also wanted to hush worries about the wide receiver as the Chiefs watched the trade deadline pass without making any deals.

“We’re gonna be okay there. We just keep getting better, all the way along. It’s not just a wide receiver thing. It’s all of us,” Reid said. “A week ago, we were saying how good they did. So if we just keep the consistency going on the offensive side is what we need to do all the way around, not just wide receivers.”

Second-year receiver Skyy Moore has had a disappointing season so far with one of his worst moments against the Broncos when he was unable to catch a fourth-down pass in the end zone.

He said he had his arm tugged by the defensive back but should’ve made the catch anyway and he feels the same way as Kelce.

“That’s just an echo of the locker room, we all feel like that,” Moore said. “We feel like we’re not our usual self at the moment and we’re working every day to get back on track.”

That sentiment has been repeated since Week 1 for the Chiefs offense this season and they’ll need some offensive firepower when they face the top offense in the NFL in the Miami Dolphins in Germany on Sunday at 8:30 a.m.