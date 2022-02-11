Travis Kelce not amused by Mahomes joke at NFL Honors

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) dodges a tackle by Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton (21) during the first half of the NFL AFC Championship football game, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022 in Kansas City, Mo.. (AP Photos/Reed Hoffmann)

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The NFL Honors has a long tradition of hosts making some of the best athletes in the world laugh and feel embarrassed with jokes throughout the ceremony.

This year, Keegan-Michael Key took a shot at Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and when the camera focused on Mahomes’ favorite target, tight end Travis Kelce, his facial expression said it all.

Key was lauding at Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow’s outfit as he entered Arrowhead Stadium for the AFC Championship, where they defeated the Chiefs to advance to the Super Bowl, then took a stab at Mahomes.

“This outfit is so mind-blowing, Patrick Mahomes saw a picture of this outfit at half time and forgot how to play football,” Key said.

Kelce’s feeling toward the jab was obvious as he shook his head in disappointment.

“Forgive me, Travis,” Key said after.

For the last two seasons, Kelce and the rest of the Chiefs have partaken in the events of Super Bowl week, including the NFL Honors, due to preparing to play in the big game.

The joke, however painful for Chiefs fans, holds some weight as the difference in Mahomes’ play from the first half to the second half is as mind-blowing as Burrow’s outfit.

In the first half, Mahomes completed 18 of his 21 passes for 220 yards, 3 touchdowns and no interceptions.

In the second half, and overtime he only completed 8 out of 18 passes for 55 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions.

The performance saw the Chiefs let go of a 21-10 lead at halftime and the Bengals came back to tie the game at the end of regulation, eventually defeating the Chiefs with an overtime field goal.

The Chiefs now enter the postseason with several free agency questions as they look to continue their impressive four-year run.