KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Las Vegas Raiders fans did not hold back when it came to trash-talking Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce at a celebrity golf outing Sunday.

The Pro-Bowler was all ears by Raiders fans during American Century Celebrity Golf Championship in Nevada while on the 18th hole.

However, Kelce responded that he “loves Raiders fans.”

“I tell Raiders fans all the time, I love them,” he tells Carter Eckl of Nevada News Group. “I love seeing them because I know I’m getting a dub and 200 yards.”

Kelce’s comment pretty much sums everything up.

Throughout Kelce’s career, he played Oakland/Las Vegas 16 times which he only lost three times and once in the last four years. All totaling up to 87 receptions for 1,226 total yards according to Pro Football Reference.

In addition, Kelce has 29 career 100-yard receiving games, of which five of them have come against Oakland/Las Vegas, tying for the most against a single team in his career with the Denver Broncos.

Sure, Kelce never had a 200-plus yard against the Raiders in his career, but he may back it up and say, ‘leave it on the field.’