LEAWOOD, Kan– Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce made a stop at Trader Joe’s on Monday, and Kansas City-area residents (and Swifties) are freaking out about it.

One woman from the Kansas City area happened to see Kelce during his short outing.

Alex Owens shared a video on her social media pages that shows the Chiefs tight end checking out at the store.

After seeing the Chiefs star at Trader Joe’s, she posted a video expressing her love for the Kansas City community.

“I freaking love Kansas City for being so respectful and polite,” Owens said.

She went on to note just how respectful the other shoppers were by not approaching Kelce or acting weird in any way.

“No one approached him, was weird, or acted crazy; the moment he left, the whole store exploded!” she said.

There is speculation that Taylor Swift is already in Kansas City after finishing the South American leg of her Eras Tour. It’s led Swifties to believe that the ice cream Kelce bought at Trader Joe’s was for his new lover.

His latest shopping trip echoes a moment from a recent Wall Street Journal interview.

The feature noted as Kelce stopped at a light in his Rolls Royce, Kansas City fans approached his car — but the Chiefs star wasn’t alarmed. He smiled, waved, honked and even laughed. Then he even rolled down the window and said hello to a fan who pulled up alongside him.

Kelce is certainly famous in Kansas City. But while he’s hounded by paparazzi in New York City, he’s still free to roam the grocery store in Kansas City.