KANSAS CITY, Mo. – As Kansas City Chiefs fans buy tickets for Sunday’s fifth-consecutive AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, plans to watch the game are a little more complicated for one family.

For the second year, Donna Kelce will have two teams to cheer for during the AFC and NFC conference championships.

Kansas City Chiefs fans cheer for the team’s star tight end, Travis, while older brother Jason is the starting center for the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Chiefs and Eagles will play just hours apart Sunday for the chance to go to Super Bowl LVII in Arizona on Feb. 12.

Due to the timing of Sunday’s games Donna Kelce says she can’t make both. Instead, she plans to be at the Linc in Philadelphia to watch Jason. She says while she will be 1,100 miles away when the Chiefs AFC Championship game kicks off, but still has plans to support Travis.

Since I was in Kansas City this past weekend watching the Chiefs play the Jaguars, I will be in Philadelphia this coming weekend excited to watch the San Francisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles NFC Championship game! Then I will immediately find a bar close to The Linc on Broad Street, after the Eagles game, to watch the Kansas City Chiefs versus Cincinnati Bengals game,” Donna Kelce

Last season Donna Kelce pulled off the ultimate mom move and crossed 1,200 miles to watch both of her sons play in person on the same day during Super Wild Card Weekend.

She started that Sunday in 2022 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa to watch Jason Kelce and the Eagles face the Buccaneers. It ended in Kansas City watching Travis Kelce and the Chiefs battle the Steelers.

Go Chiefs – Go Eagles Donna Kelce

The Buccaneers-Eagles game kicks off at 2 p.m. CT in Philadelphia on FOX4. The Bengals-Chiefs game is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m.