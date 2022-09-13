KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is not happy with the turf during his team’s Week 1 victory against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.

The Cardinals practice on the field and re-sodded it before Week 1.

“It was a little bit loose. It was part of the [K Harrison] Butker injury and the [CB Trent] McDuffie injury, unfortunately,” Reid said. “The turf picked up and I would tell you it had something to do with it and if it didn’t id tell you that, too. It’s not an excuse by any means, but you all can see it when you watch the tape.”

Butker suffered an ankle sprain and although he was able to come back into the game and kick field goals, safety Justin Reid was tasked with kick offs. Butker also did not practice on Monday or Tuesday.

The Chiefs reportedly signed K Matt Ammendola to the practice squad as insurance.

McDuffie suffered a hamstring injury and Reid said he will struggle to be ready to play against the Los Angeles Chargers on a short week.

The rookie had a strong performance before exiting the game.

The Chiefs host the Chargers on Thursday Night Football at 7:15 p.m.