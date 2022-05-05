KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Two Kansas City Chiefs players feature on the the NFLPA’s Top-50 player sales list from March 1, 2021 through February 28, 2022.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes came in at No. 2 behind Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. This is the 12th time in a row that either Mahomes or Brady topped the quarterly or annual reports.

The data is collected from over 80 NFLPA licensees and includes traditional game day attire and gear, as well as plush toys, drinkware, per products, bobbleheads and more.

Top 10

QB Tom Brady – Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Patrick Mahomes – Kansas City Chiefs QB Josh Allen – Buffalo Bills QB Joe Burrow – Cincinnati Bengals QB Mac Jones – New England Patriots QB Dak Prescott – Dallas Cowboys TE George Kittle – San Francisco 49ers QB Justin Fields – Chicago Bears QB Aaron Rodgers – Green Bay Packers QB Justin Herbert – Los Angeles Chargers

Mahomes and former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger were top sellers in rugs, pool cues and game chairs from the NFLPA’s new licensee, Imperial International.

The Chiefs QB was top-5 in:

Jerseys

Figurines and squishy toys

Player signatures

Funko Pop

FOCO bobbleheads

Reloadable credit cards

Fathead wall decals and cutouts

Collegiate drinkware (Texas Tech)

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle is the only non-quarterback to feature in the top-10 and one-of-three tight ends in the top-50.

Tight Ends

George Kittle – San Francisco 49ers; No. 7

Travis Kelce – Kansas City Chiefs; No. 19

Darren Waller – Las Vegas Raiders; No. 30

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is the ninth highest non-quarterback player on the list and is one spot higher than Super Bowl LVI winning quarterback Matthew Stafford.