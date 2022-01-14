Two Chiefs stars named as All-Pros

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean) – Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones (95) after an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs did not have any players named to the 2021 NFL All-Pro first team, but had two named to the second team.

Tight end Travis Kelce and defensive lineman Chris Jones received their sixth and third selection, respectively.

Kelce made the second team for the third time in his career. In 2021, the Pro Bowler caught 92 passes for 1,125 yards, his sixth consecutive season passing the 1,000 yard mark.

The former Cincinnati Bearcat was a unanimous pick in 2020 and was beat out by Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews this season.

For the second consecutive season, Jones made the All-Pro Second Team.

Jones led the Chiefs defense with 9 sacks this season, adding a forced fumble and 27 total tackles.

The Mississippi State alum is top-10 in franchise history in sacks with 49.5 in his career.

Five players were voted unanimously:

WR Davante Adams – Green Bay Packers

WR Cooper Kupp – Los Angeles Rams

RB Jonathan Taylor – Indianapolis Colts

Edge T.J. Watt – Pittsburgh Steelers

DI Aaron Donald – Los Angeles Rams

First-Team All-Pro

OFFENSE

Quarterback — Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay

Running Back — *Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis

Tight End — Mark Andrews, Baltimore

Wide Receivers — *Davante Adams, Green Bay; *Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams; Deebo Samuel, San Francisco

Left Tackle — Trent Williams, San Francisco

Right Tackle — Tristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay

Left Guard — Joel Bitonio, Cleveland

Right Guard — Zack Martin, Dallas

Center — Jason Kelce, Philadelphia

DEFENSE

Edge Rushers — *T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh; Myles Garrett, Cleveland

Interior Linemen — *Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams; Cam Heyward, Pittsburgh

Linebackers — Darius Leonard, Indianapolis; Micah Parsons, Dallas; De’Vondre Campbell, Green Bay

Cornerbacks — Trevon Diggs, Dallas; Jalen Ramsey, Los Angeles Rams

Safeties — Kevin Byard, Tennessee; Jordan Poyer, Buffalo

SPECIAL TEAMS

Placekicker — Justin Tucker, Baltimore

Punter — A.J. Cole, Las Vegas

Kick Returner — Braxton Berrios, New York Jets

Punt Returner — Devin Duvernay, Baltimore

Special Teamer — J. T. Gray, New Orleans

Long Snapper — Luke Rhodes, Indianapolis

Second-Team All-Pro

OFFENSE

Quarterback — Tom Brady, Tampa Bay

Running Back — VACANT

Tight End — Travis Kelce, Kansas City

Wide Receivers — Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati; Justin Jefferson, Minnesota;

Left Tackle — Rashawn Slater, Los Angeles Chargers

Right Tackle — Lane Johnson, Philadelphia

Left Guard — Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis

Right Guard — Wyatt Teller, Cleveland

Center — Corey Linsley, Los Angeles Chargers

DEFENSE

Edge Rushers — Robert Quinn, Chicago; Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas

Interior Linemen — Chris Jones, Kansas City ; Jeffery Simmons, Tennessee

Cornerbacks — J.C. Jackson, New England; A.J. Terrell, Atlanta

Safeties — Justin Simmons, Denver, Micah Hyde, Buffalo and Budda Baker, Arizona (tie)

SPECIAL TEAMS

Placekicker — Daniel Carlson, Las Vegas

Punter — Bryan Anger, Dallas

Kick Returner — Andre Roberts, Los Angeles Chargers

Punt Returner — Jakeem Grant, Chicago

Special Teamer —- Matthew Slater, New England, and Ashton Dulin, Indianapolis.

Long Snapper — Josh Harris, Atlanta