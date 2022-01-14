Two Chiefs stars named as All-Pros

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs did not have any players named to the 2021 NFL All-Pro first team, but had two named to the second team.
Tight end Travis Kelce and defensive lineman Chris Jones received their sixth and third selection, respectively.
Kelce made the second team for the third time in his career. In 2021, the Pro Bowler caught 92 passes for 1,125 yards, his sixth consecutive season passing the 1,000 yard mark.
The former Cincinnati Bearcat was a unanimous pick in 2020 and was beat out by Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews this season.
For the second consecutive season, Jones made the All-Pro Second Team.
Jones led the Chiefs defense with 9 sacks this season, adding a forced fumble and 27 total tackles.
The Mississippi State alum is top-10 in franchise history in sacks with 49.5 in his career.
Five players were voted unanimously:
- WR Davante Adams – Green Bay Packers
- WR Cooper Kupp – Los Angeles Rams
- RB Jonathan Taylor – Indianapolis Colts
- Edge T.J. Watt – Pittsburgh Steelers
- DI Aaron Donald – Los Angeles Rams
First-Team All-Pro
OFFENSE
- Quarterback — Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay
- Running Back — *Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis
- Tight End — Mark Andrews, Baltimore
- Wide Receivers — *Davante Adams, Green Bay; *Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams; Deebo Samuel, San Francisco
- Left Tackle — Trent Williams, San Francisco
- Right Tackle — Tristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay
- Left Guard — Joel Bitonio, Cleveland
- Right Guard — Zack Martin, Dallas
- Center — Jason Kelce, Philadelphia
DEFENSE
- Edge Rushers — *T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh; Myles Garrett, Cleveland
- Interior Linemen — *Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams; Cam Heyward, Pittsburgh
- Linebackers — Darius Leonard, Indianapolis; Micah Parsons, Dallas; De’Vondre Campbell, Green Bay
- Cornerbacks — Trevon Diggs, Dallas; Jalen Ramsey, Los Angeles Rams
- Safeties — Kevin Byard, Tennessee; Jordan Poyer, Buffalo
SPECIAL TEAMS
- Placekicker — Justin Tucker, Baltimore
- Punter — A.J. Cole, Las Vegas
- Kick Returner — Braxton Berrios, New York Jets
- Punt Returner — Devin Duvernay, Baltimore
- Special Teamer — J. T. Gray, New Orleans
- Long Snapper — Luke Rhodes, Indianapolis
Second-Team All-Pro
OFFENSE
- Quarterback — Tom Brady, Tampa Bay
- Running Back — VACANT
- Tight End — Travis Kelce, Kansas City
- Wide Receivers — Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati; Justin Jefferson, Minnesota;
- Left Tackle — Rashawn Slater, Los Angeles Chargers
- Right Tackle — Lane Johnson, Philadelphia
- Left Guard — Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis
- Right Guard — Wyatt Teller, Cleveland
- Center — Corey Linsley, Los Angeles Chargers
DEFENSE
- Edge Rushers — Robert Quinn, Chicago; Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas
- Interior Linemen — Chris Jones, Kansas City; Jeffery Simmons, Tennessee
- Linebackers — Demario Davis, New Orleans; Roquan Smith, Chicago; Bobby Wagner, Seattle
- Cornerbacks — J.C. Jackson, New England; A.J. Terrell, Atlanta
- Safeties — Justin Simmons, Denver, Micah Hyde, Buffalo and Budda Baker, Arizona (tie)
SPECIAL TEAMS
- Placekicker — Daniel Carlson, Las Vegas
- Punter — Bryan Anger, Dallas
- Kick Returner — Andre Roberts, Los Angeles Chargers
- Punt Returner — Jakeem Grant, Chicago
- Special Teamer —- Matthew Slater, New England, and Ashton Dulin, Indianapolis.
- Long Snapper — Josh Harris, Atlanta