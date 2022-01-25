Tyrann Mathieu thanks fans for support; remains in concussion protocol

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 24: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills is tackled by Tyrann Mathieu #32 and Alex Okafor #57 of the Kansas City Chiefs in the second half during the AFC Championship game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 24, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu took to Twitter to thank the fans for the prayers and the support he received in the last two days since coming off the field injured.

Mathieu was taken out in the first quarter Sunday due to a concussion.

Mathieu’s helmet collided with teammate defensive tackle Jarran Reed’s head in the first quarter. After Mathieu was examined in the sideline medical tent, he went back to the locker room, where he was officially ruled out.

As of now, the Honey Badger remains in the league’s concussion protocol until further notice.

“He’s one of the guys that Rick (Burkholder) is seeing this morning and our docs,” Head coach Andy Reid said Monday. “So, he’s still in the protocol, and he’s still going through it, but he does feel good. So, we’ll see how that goes going forward.”

Not only Mathieu is dealing with an injury, but Rashad Felton’s status is uncertain for Sunday’s game as well.

Chiefs will look for redemption against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday in the AFC Championship game as they try to reach the Super Bowl for the third straight year.