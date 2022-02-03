Tyrann Mathieu voted AFC Pro Bowl captain

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – NOVEMBER 21: Tyrann Mathieu #32 of the Kansas City Chiefs gestures to the fans during the second half of the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Arrowhead Stadium on November 21, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS – Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu will captain the AFC roster at the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl, according to a tweet posted by the Honey Badger.

Players from each conference vote for their respective captains ahead of the Pro Bowl, which will be played on Sunday, February 6 at 2 p.m. CT from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

The league’s best will be in Sin City for a weekend full of events including the Skills Showdown taking place on Thursday at 6 p.m. CT.

Mathieu is joined by Chiefs teammates Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill and Orlando Brown Jr. Frank Clark and Chris jones were selected to play, but will not be present.

This is the Honey Badger’s third Pro Bowl selection (2015, 2020, 2021).

Mathieu tallied 3 interceptions and 3 fumble recoveries on the season to lead the team in turnovers with 6.

He enters the offseason as a free agent and Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said keeping the veteran defensive back will be a priority.