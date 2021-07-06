Tyreek Hill proposes to girlfriend Keeta Vaccaro on Fourth of July

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill warms up before the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs fell one win short from a championship, but this offseason, wide receiver Tyreek Hill’s girlfriend Keeta Vaccaro still got a ring.

Over their Fourth of July weekend celebrations, Hill proposed to Vaccaro with a large light display followed by a fireworks show after she accepted.

Vaccaro and Hill posed in front of a generic “Fourth of July” backdrop for pictures. While still in position, some of Hill’s accomplices removed the backdrop revealing a large lit up board with the three-time All-Pro receiver’s questions.

The couple announced their engagement on July 5 after celebrating with friends and family.

Vaccaro, sister of free-agent safety Kenny Vaccaro, is a social media influencer and entrepreneur.

The couple first made their relationship public toward the end of 2020.