MIAMI, Fla. — Tyreek Hill and his agent Drew Rosenhaus opened up about Hill’s trade from the Kansas City Chiefs to the Miami Dolphins.

“We felt that Tyreek was underutilized and wasn’t fully appreciated and that they really weren’t taking full advantage of all his ability and talent,” Rosenhaus said.

“Tyreek is a trooper. He never made a peep about it.”

“Never went to the media,” Hill added.

Hill had a career high in single season catches with 111 which also was good for third in the league. His 1,239 receiving yards was seventh in the league while his nine receiving touchdowns were tied for ninth in the league.

The four-time All-Pro receiver and Rosenhaus expressed how Hill wanted to stay in Kansas City but the Chiefs could not pay him what he wanted to be: the highest paid receiver in football.

Rosenhaus expressed to Chiefs general manager Brett Veach that he wanted Hill to receive the deal that Las Vegas Raider receiver Davante Adams received: five-year, $141.25 million.

“If they didn’t wanna do that type of deal then we would get them a blockbuster trade. I flat out told them that I felt like I could talk to teams around the league and bring great compensation,” Rosenhaus said. “I think the Chiefs initially wanted to challenge us and see what we could get from other teams contractually.”

“Brett Veach was like, we don’t see you as a $25 million receiver, but we’re going to try and get as many picks as we can up out of you,” Hill said.

Hill was traded to the Miami Dolphins for a 2022 first-round pick previously acquired from the San Francisco 49ers, a 2022 second-round pick, two fourth-round picks, and a 2023 sixth-round pick.

Hill added that he talked to quarterback Patrick Mahomes and head coach Andy Reid and that he didn’t want to be the highest paid in the league but he at least wanted $25 to $26 million per year. Hill said he just wanted money to make sure his family is secure.

“Ultimately, the team’s offer was just millions of dollars short on the guaranteed compensation,” Rosenhaus said. “Tyreek’s got children. It’s hard to walk away from millions of dollars.”

“They did not value him to the same extent that Miami and the [New York] Jets did.”

“They valued me like Davante Adams but didn’t wanna pay me like Davante Adams,” Hill said.

Hill recalled this past season’s game against the Baltimore Ravens when he only recorded three catches for 14 yards on four targets.

“If teams are gonna give us favorable one-on-one matches against their best corner, I don’t see why teams don’t utilize their best receiver. That’s where probably me and the Chiefs fell apart right there,” Hill said.

The Cheetah also expressed how he hesitantly asked for more touches.

“I don’t mean to talk or be a diva in some situation but ayy can I see the pill some time, please? Can I get the ball please?”

Hill also said he talked to Reid about missing practice days before the season because his grandfather was having prostate cancer surgery.

“They didn’t even want me to leave to go see my granddad.”

Hill said in Miami if he tells a coach he has to leave the coaches are understanding and let him go.

“I went for 150 with Matt Moore as my quarterback,” Hill said. Hill mentioned his six catch, 140 yard, one touchdown game against the Minnesota Vikings in 2019. “I love Matt Moore but to a T it’s 10 Matt Moores.”

Rosenhaus also mentioned that the trade made sense for Hill because Miami is close to where his family is in South Georgia and that the Dolphins as an organization gives him the respect that he said he didn’t receive in Kansas City.

“I don’t care about notoriety.”

“All I care about is respect in the building.”

“I want the head coach to know that on Sundays, that defenses fear Tyreek Hill.”

“The head coach [Andy Reid] do know that,” Hill added. “He know that without the Cheetah on the field, ‘Pat you gon have a long day today.'”

“Sometimes I just want people to be like ‘Tyreek, that’s him.'”

Hill and Rosenhaus prefaced their discussion by saying that the Chiefs were nothing but great to them and that Hill loves everyone within the organization.

Hill also called Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce his brothers for life.

Hill leaves Kansas City fourth in career catches, fourth in receiving touchdowns and fifth in career receiving yards.