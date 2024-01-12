KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Tyreek Hill makes his return to Arrowhead on Saturday night, the first time since his departure in 2021

A mixed reaction from Chiefs faithful seems likely considering all the circumstances. But what Hill did during his tenure in Kansas City is certainly undeniable.

On one hand, you have the Hill who has taken his shots and slighted the Chiefs multiple in his reasons for wanting to be traded.

On the other hand, you have the Hill who gave the franchise everything he had, spending an electric six seasons with team and becoming arguably the greatest wide receiver in franchise history.

Despite the what’s at stake, Hill somewhat downplayed his return to his old stomping grounds.

“Just another game man,” Hill said. “I’m looking forward to it. Obviously, I’m very excited for it. I’m not looking forward to the cold, but to see old faces again and play inside of Arrowhead is going to be a special moment for myself. It’s going to be awesome.”

Hill, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce formed one of the greatest trios in NFL history and a friendship off the field, but Hill said he hasn’t really communicated with either since their matchup in Germany.

“Well, I haven’t text Mahomes since they beat our ass and I text Kelce, he still hasn’t text me back. He’s probably still on his Taylor Swift thing,” Hill said.

“Those guys are too famous for me now, I guess. It hasn’t been no trash talk, but obviously when we get there face to face, Ima be talking my trash, so really looking forward to it.”

Mahomes and Kelce shared thoughts on how Arrowhead might react to Hill’s return and the impact he had in Kansas City on and off the field.

“I expect KC to give him nothing but love… until he’s putting up the piece sign or something like that, then you might here a few boos,” Travis Kelce said.

“Who he was for this community, it speaks volumes. Every single kids camp he had, he made it his effort to go out and shake those hands and give those kids an experience they’ll never have again. That’s why Tyreek is loved in this city and he’ll forever be loved in this city.”

“I’m sure it’ll be a mixture of cheers and boos,” Mahomes said on 610 Sports The Drive. “Tyreek did a lot for this organization, man. I know he’s in Miami now, so he might get a couple of boos cause we’re playing them in the playoffs and everything like that.

“One day he’s gone be in that ring of honor, and so he’ll be coming back to Arrowhead at some point, and he’ll get that ovation he deserves but this week it’ll be just a tad more hostile just being a playoff game and he’s on the opposite team.”

Some of the luster of Hill’s return hasn’t received as much attention, in large part of that is due to the national attention to the frigid temperatures expected to reign across Kansas City during the Wild Card matchup.

It is expected to be one of the coldest games ever.

Nonetheless, Hill’s first game back in Arrowhead since he was traded is still a major storyline and a key part of the game.

The Chiefs will kickoff against the Dolphins on Saturday at 7 p.m.