MIAMI — Former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill was part of a blockbuster trade to the Miami Dolphins this offseason, but now, he teased at a possible rift between him and the club before the move.

Hill, who was entering the final year of his contract, was in talks for an extension with Kansas City, but talks stalled after wide receiver Davante Adams was traded from the Green Bay Packers to the Las Vegas Raiders and was, at the time, the highest paid receiver in the league.

In the teaser video clip for Hill’s new podcast “It Needed To Be Said“, Hill, his agent Drew Rosenhaus and co-host Julius Collins, talked about the trade saying the All-Pro receiver wanted to remain with the Chiefs.

“Once the season was over we reached out to the Chiefs and we said hey we want to keep it going. Tyreek wanted to be there. Tyreek wanted to be in Kansas City,” Rosenhaus said.

“Say that again! Tyreek wanted to be in KC!” Hill said.

Collins then asks Hill if he thought the Chiefs didn’t utilize him in the best way.

“So this wasn’t a situation where you demanded a crazy amount of money? This was a situation where you know what you’re capable of, Drew knows what you’re capable of, the team knows what you’re capable of and they just didn’t utilize you,” Collins said.

After the trade was made in March, Rosenhaus appeared on The Herd with Colin Cowherd on FS1 and said once Adams signed a 5-year $140 million deal with the Raiders, he told the Chiefs that was the floor for Hill.

“We exchanged some proposals. Then the Davante Adams deal got done and I reached out to the Chiefs and I shared with them that Davante’s deal was the floor for Tyreek and that Tyreek in the last year of his contract had earned the right to be the highest paid receiver in the NFL,” Rosenhaus said. “We started negotiating and they quickly saw that for them, that deal didn’t make sense. They communicated to us that that wasn’t going to work out where everybody wins.”

The Chiefs received a total of 5 draft picks in the trade for Hill.

Collins then asks Hill if he thought the Chiefs were hindering his performance to ward off potential trade partners.

“Do you think this was a situation to suppress his stats to drop the value down when it came to a potential trade?” Collins asked.

The clip ends there and no more context is given.

The full episode releases on June 10.