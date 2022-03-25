KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In a matter of two days, the Kansas City Chiefs said goodbye to one wide receiver and said hello to another.

The Chiefs’ newest player said that was actually a big reason why he decided to come to Kansas City.

On Wednesday, the Chiefs traded Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins, shocking fans and even his teammates. The next day the team signed Green Bay Packers free agent Marquez Valdes-Scantling to a three-year, $30 million deal.

On Friday, the Chiefs introduced Valdes-Scantling to fans and the media where he weighed in on his decision to come to Kansas City.

“It was a huge decision,” Valdes-Scantling said. “I think that with the departure of (Hill), it gave me a really good opportunity to be in a position to come in and be an immediate impact right away. So I think that was a huge factor into it.”

During his four seasons with the Packers, Valdes-Scantling played 59 games, catching 123 passes for 2,153 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Now he’s hoping to put up stats for the Chiefs and find his place with the team’s offense.

“I think Coach Reid does a really good job of getting his playmakers the ball,” Valdes-Scantling said. “And I think with having Patrick (Mahomes) under center and Coach Reid calling those plays, I think I fit right in.”

But with a receiving core that now includes JuJu Smith Schuster, Mecole Hardman and Josh Gordon, what will Valdes-Scantling’s role look like this season?

“Obviously I can’t tell you the exact role that I’ll have, I can’t speak to the future. But I know the type of player that I am, and I know the type of player that I want to continue to grow to be,” he said.

“I think that just walking into this building, looking at the roster, they had a lot of turnover in their wideout room in the last few weeks. I think their top four guys, or three guys, are all gone from the year before – outside of Mecole (Hardman). So just walking into the building with this opportunity, I think that I provide a spark.”

Valdes-Scantling also noted that this won’t be the first time he’s played with a top-level quarterback.

“And obviously being in the league four years and playing with Aaron (Rodgers), I know what it looks like. And playing with Davante (Adams), I learned so much from him. I think my skillset will speak for itself come Sundays.”

The Chiefs new wideout said the Chiefs pitched him on the opportunity, not on filling a certain role.

“It wasn’t about ‘you’re going to be wide receiver one or you’re going to do exactly what Tyreek did.’ We’re different players,” he said.

“I was pitched on the opportunity that you can come in and contribute and be a part of something special. That was what was attractive, and obviously a great quarterback and winning organization.”