KANSAS CITY, Mo. — According to reports, the Kansas City Chiefs brought a veteran defensive lineman in for a visit to help bolster the defensive front.

Free agent, and former Seattle Seahawk and Cincinnati Bengals, Carlos Dunlap paid a visit to the Chiefs as he looks for his next team entering his 13th season in the league.

Dunlap was drafted in the second round of the 2010 NFL Draft by the Bengals and spent 10 seasons in Cincinnati, before being traded to the Seahawks midway through the 2020 season.

In his long career, he has recorded 96 sacks, putting him in the top-50 all-time list. Dunlap collected 539 total tackles and 117 tackles-for-loss earning him two Pro Bowl selections (2015, 2016).

In 2021, Dunlap finished with 8.5 sacks, half of a sack less than Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones who led the team with 9.

According to Josina Anderson, Dunlap already met with the Carolina Panthers and the possibility of him returning to the Seahawks still exists.

Dunlap could potentially fill a similar role that Melvin Ingram played when he joined the Chiefs midway through last season.

As of right now, the defensive end room in Kansas City consists of Frank Clark, Mike Danna, Joshua Kaindoh, Malik Herring, Austin Edwards, Shilique Calhoun and rookie George Karlaftis.