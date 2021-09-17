Watch: Cheering Kansas City crowd helps Patrick Mahomes celebrate birthday at Kane Brown concert

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – SEPTEMBER 12: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts prior to the game against the Cleveland Browns at Arrowhead Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes began celebrating his 26th birthday like he celebrates most Sundays during the NFL season — with screaming fans.

Mahomes showed up at Thursday night’s Kane Brown concert at T-Mobile Center. The Chiefs star even ended up on stage with the country singer. Video shot by Zachary Wood shows the crowd going crazy as Mahomes sings “Famous Friends” with Brown.

You can also see the reaction from Mahomes perspective on fiancé Brittany Mathews’ Instagram stories until Friday evening.

Brown is a self-proclaimed Mahomes fan. He even wore a Mahomes jersey for his 2019 concert in Kansas City.

Mahomes turned 26 years old Friday. He is the second youngest quarterback to win a Super Bowl, and has already racked up a slew of other records in his short NFL career.