KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are set to take on the Denver Broncos in their second matchup of the year.

1st Quarter

  • Chiefs win the toss and decide to defer, the Broncos will get the ball first
  • The Chiefs force a three-and-out on their first drive
  • Patrick Mahomes finds Skyy Moore on an 18-yard play to the Broncos five yard line
  • Isiah Pacheco scores on a 4-yard touchdown run, chiefs lead 6-0

2nd Quarter

  • Brandon McManus knocks down a 49-yard field goal, Chiefs lead 6-3
  • Mahomes finds Kadarius Toney on a 38-yard reception to the Broncos 22
  • Mahomes is picked off by Justin Simmons in the endzone
  • Kadarius Toney fumbles on a punt return and the Broncos take over at the Chiefs 16
  • Russell Wilson scores on a 16-yard touchdown run, Broncos lead 10-6
  • Mahomes finds Jerick McKinnon on a six yard touchdown pass, Chiefs lead 10- 6
  • Trent McDuffie forces a fumble after getting to Russell Wilson on a blitz, George Karlaftis recovers and the Chiefs will take over at their own 40-yard line
  • Mahomes finds Justin Watson on a 27 yard pass to get the Chiefs in field goal range with five seconds
  • Harrison Butker misses a 51-yard field goal