KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are set to take on the Denver Broncos in their second matchup of the year.
1st Quarter
- Chiefs win the toss and decide to defer, the Broncos will get the ball first
- The Chiefs force a three-and-out on their first drive
- Patrick Mahomes finds Skyy Moore on an 18-yard play to the Broncos five yard line
- Isiah Pacheco scores on a 4-yard touchdown run, chiefs lead 6-0
2nd Quarter
- Brandon McManus knocks down a 49-yard field goal, Chiefs lead 6-3
- Mahomes finds Kadarius Toney on a 38-yard reception to the Broncos 22
- Mahomes is picked off by Justin Simmons in the endzone
- Kadarius Toney fumbles on a punt return and the Broncos take over at the Chiefs 16
- Russell Wilson scores on a 16-yard touchdown run, Broncos lead 10-6
- Mahomes finds Jerick McKinnon on a six yard touchdown pass, Chiefs lead 10- 6
- Trent McDuffie forces a fumble after getting to Russell Wilson on a blitz, George Karlaftis recovers and the Chiefs will take over at their own 40-yard line
- Mahomes finds Justin Watson on a 27 yard pass to get the Chiefs in field goal range with five seconds
- Harrison Butker misses a 51-yard field goal