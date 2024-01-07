LOS ANGELES, Calif. — The Chiefs close out the regular season against the Los Angeles Chargers with many players resting ahead of their Wild Card matchup next week.

This will be a great opportunity for a multitude of backups to prove themselves.

Chiefs Inactives

WR Rashee Rice

QB Patrick Mahomes

WR Kadarius Toney

CB L’Jarius Sneed

DE Mike Danna

T Donovan Smith

TE Travis Kelce

Chargers Inactives

LB Kenneth Murray

WR Keenan Allen

WR Jalen Guyton

S JT Woods

RB Isaiah Spiller

OG Zion Johnson

DL Nick Williams