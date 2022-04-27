KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The 2022 NFL Draft kicks off Thursday in Las Vegas for three days, seven rounds and over 260 picks.

As of Wednesday, the Kansas City Chiefs have 12 of those picks, but anything could happen — like it did in 2017 when the Chiefs traded up to select star quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Kansas City won’t be looking for a quarterback this year, obviously, but the Chiefs still have plenty of holes to fill on their roster.

Here’s what Chiefs fans need to know ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft:

When and where

The NFL Draft hits the Las Vegas Strip this year. The city was originally supposed to host in 2020, but the draft switched to a virtual event because of COVID-19. Now Vegas is getting another chance.

Players who attend the draft in person will greet commissioner Roger Goodell on a floating stage in front of the Bellagio’s iconic fountains. Teams will make their picks and fans will largely gather at the NFL Draft Theater and Draft Experience near Caesars.

Here’s when you can see each round:

Round 1: Thursday, April 28 at 7 p.m. CT

Rounds 2-3: Friday, April 29 at 6 p.m. CT

Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 30 at 11 a.m. CT

Chiefs picks

Going into the NFL Draft, the Chiefs have a dozen picks spread out over all three days of the draft.

But last week, Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said anything can happen, and trades are always possible — especially when KC has 12 picks available.

“As far as what to believe, I wouldn’t believe anything,” Veach said about draft rumors circulating.

Here’s where the Chiefs’ picks stand as of Wednesday night:

Round 1, Pick No. 29 (from Dolphins, via 49ers)

Round 1, Pick No. 30

Round 2, Pick No. 50 (from Dolphins)

Round 2, Pick No. 62

Round 3, Pick No. 94

Round 3, Pick No. 103 (compensatory pick)

Round 4, Pick No. 121

Round 4, Pick No. 135 (from Dolphins)

Round 7, Pick No. 233 (from Vikings)

Round 7, Pick No. 243 (from Raiders)

Round 7, Pick No. 251

Round 7, Pick No. 259 (compensatory pick)

The Chiefs are ready to be adjust if needed. They have the capital to move up if they see a prospect match the value of a trade.

“We’ll be flexible, and we’ll let the board talk to us,” Veach said. “And if there is value, we will, and if not, we’ll stay put.”

As of last Friday, Veach said they have 194 names on their draft board, aided by the amount of picks and the amount of players available due to the extra year of eligibility from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Veach said they look forward to building through the draft and are focused on the second and third round where they have four picks.

“When you look at value in this draft 30 to 60 is really good. We were able to get Nick Bolton and Creed Humphrey last year,” Veach said. “I think there will be a lot of value similar to that, a lot of really good players in that second and third round.”

Looking ahead to 2023

Kansas City hosts the NFL Draft next year, so members of Kansas City Sports Commission will be in Vegas, seeing what they can learn about the process.

Next year’s draft, presented by Bud Light, will take place April 27-29, 2023.

A number of venues will be involved in hosting the draft and events surrounding it. The sports commission hasn’t announced those venues specifically, but it has suggested the draft will take place around Union Station and the National WWI Museum and Memorial in the past.

The draft will attract thousands of fans from across the country, as well as millions of viewers on TV.