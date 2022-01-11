What if? Former Chiefs WR wishes he could have played with Patrick Mahomes

Kansas City Chiefs’ Dwayne Bowe kneels following a victory over the Seattle Seahawks in an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2010, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A fan account tweeted out former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Dwayne Bowe’s stats from his 2010 season which he responded by saying, “imagine IF I had Pat Mahomes, no offense to Matt Cassel.“

2010 Stats

Receptions: 72

Receiving yards: 1,162

Touchdowns: 15 (tied for franchise record)

That season, Bowe was selected to the Pro Bowl and was a Second Team All-Pro receiver.

Bowe led the league in touchdowns and was top-10 in receiving yards.

Led by quarterback Matt Cassel, the Chiefs finished 10-6 and won the AFC West that season, losing to the Baltimore Ravens in the Wild Card game.

Cassel was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2010 as well in, by far, his best season with the Chiefs.

Since Patrick Mahomes entered the league, Kansas City’s pass offense has taken to new heights and wide receiver Tyreek Hill and tight end Travis Kelce have reaped the benefits of Mahomes’ throwing abilities and have enjoyed multiple 1,000+ receiving yard seasons.

Bowe only had two other 1,000+ yard seasons with the Chiefs (2008, 2011).

While we’ll never know the answer, Bowe and fans can wonder what his numbers would have looked like if Mahomes was his quarterback.

During his 8 seasons with the Chiefs, Bowe played with four different starting quarterbacks; Damon Huard, Brodie Croyle, Cassel and Alex Smith, all of which Mahomes has passed statistically in franchise history in just 4 seasons as the starter.

The former LSU-product was released by the organization in 2015 and signed with the Cleveland Browns.

Cleveland released him in 2016 and he signed a one-day contract with Kansas City to retire a Chief in 2019.