KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s almost time for the NFL Draft.

With the Kansas City Chiefs holding six picks in the first three rounds of the draft, many fans are excited to see what new additions general manager Brett Veach will bring to the team. Draft experts are thinking that the Chiefs use their first two first-round picks (29th and 30th picks) on a defensive player and a wide receiver.

Lets see what players they are sending to Kansas City in their final mock drafts.

Charles Davis (NFL Network): Daxton Hill, safety, Michigan | Skyy Moore, wide receiver, Western Michigan

Bucky Brooks (NFL Network): Daxton Hill, safety, Michigan | Boye Mafe, EDGE, Minnesota

Eric Edholm (Yahoo Sports): Boye Mafe, EDGE, Minnesota | Kyler Gordon, cornerback, Washington

Jordan Reid (ESPN): Boye Mafe, EDGE, Minnesota | Jahan Dotson, wide receiver, Penn State

Matt Miller (ESPN): Jameson Williams, wide receiver, Alabama (trade 29th to Houston Texans for 13th pick) | Kyler Gordon, cornerback, Washington

Diante Lee (The Athletic): Kaiir Elam, cornerback, Florida | George Pickens, wide receiver, Georgia

Nate Tice (The Athletic): Arnold Ebiketie, EDGE, Penn State | Treylon Burks, wide receiver, Arkansas

Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports): Arnold Ebiketie, EDGE, Penn State | Skyy Moore, wide receiver, Western Michigan