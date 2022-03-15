Who is new Chiefs safety Justin Reid?

LANDOVER, MD – NOVEMBER 18: Justin Reid #20 of the Houston Texans celebrates after scoring a 101 yard touchdown on an interception thrown by Alex Smith #11 of the Washington Redskins in the second quarter at FedExField on November 18, 2018 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs acquired their first big name in free agency with the signing of safety Justin Reid.

The 25-year-old veteran was selected by the Houston Texans in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft and played four years in Houston, tallying 7 interceptions, one pick-six, and 315 combined tackles.

His rookie season, Reid intercepted a pass in the end zone on the road against the Washington Commanders from quarterback Alex Smith and ran it back 101-yards.

In 2019, Reid was on the receiving end of Kansas City’s famous comeback against the Texans in the AFC Divisional game. He was the ball carrier during a fake punt attempt that was unsuccessful

Reid played 13 games in 2021, going on injured reserve in week 14 with a hand injury.

2021 Regular Season stats

Interceptions: 2

Passes defended: 4

Forced fumbles: 1

Tackles: 66

In college, Reid played at Stanford University, forgoing his senior season to declare for the draft.

As a Cardinal, Reid tallied 170 tackles, six interceptions and a sack.