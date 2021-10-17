Who’s in? Who’s out?: Chiefs inactives as they take on Washington Football Team

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 03: Tyreek Hill #10 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on October 03, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC. — As the Kansas City Chiefs get set to take on the Washington Football Team on Sunday, several players won’t be taking the field as they deal with injury.

Here are the Chiefs’ inactives for today’s game against Washington:



CB Charvarius Ward

OL Austin Blythe

OT Prince Tega Wanogho

OG Laurent Duvernay-Tardif

TE Blake Bell

DL Chris Jones — Matt McMullen (@KCChiefs_Matt) October 17, 2021

Defensive lineman Chris Jones will miss his second consecutive game while dealing with a wrist injury.

Cornerback Charvarius Ward continues to miss time along with offensive lineman Austin Blythe.

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who was listed questionable dealing with a quad issue is expected to play. Guard Joe Thuney fractured his hand Sunday night and played the rest of the game with the injury. He is expected to play.

Chiefs right tackle Lucas Niang who injured his hamstring will not start. Mike Remmers will take his place.

On the defense, Chiefs will be making a change at safety with Juan Thornhill starting over Daniel Sorensen.

The Washington Football Team will be without multiple starters Sunday against the Chiefs.

On the offensive side, guard Brandon Scherff will miss his second consecutive game with a knee injury. Sam Cosmi, who’s started every game at right tackle for Washington this season, is out with an ankle injury. Scherff and Cosmi will be replaced by Wes Schweitzer and Cornelius Lucas, respectively.

Additionally, Washington will be without two of its wide receivers as Cam Sims and Curtis Samuel were both ruled out earlier this week.

Rookie Dyami Brown, who missed last week’s game with a knee injury, is active versus Kansas City.

Terry McLaurin and Antonio Gibson are active and available to play.