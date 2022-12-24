KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s going to be cold Sunday when the Kansas City Chiefs host the Seattle Seahawks in a week 16 matchup at Arrowhead Stadium.

Both teams have announced their inactive before Sunday’s game.

First, the Chiefs, defensive tackle Khalen Saunders (illness) is among the Chiefs’ six inactive players as he missed the whole week of practice and was entered on the injury report as doubtful.

The remaining inactive Chiefs players are quarterback Shane Buechele, tackle Geron Christian, rookie offensive lineman Darian Kinnard, defensive end Joshua Kaindoh and defensive lineman Malik Herring.

Defensive end Mike Danna and safety Deon Bush is available to play after dealing with an illness this past week and was listed as questionable on the final injury report Friday.

The Chiefs have activated tight end Blake Bell from injured reserve and will make his season debut.

For Seattle, wide receiver Tyler Lockett will be out due to a hand injury. Also, cornerback Artie Burns, safety Ryan Neal, take Jake Curran, defensive tackles Al Woods and Daviyon Nixon, and running back Wayne Gallman Jr. are listed out.