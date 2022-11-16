KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs 2020 1st-round pick has had a rough stretch of games lately.

In the past four games, running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire ran the ball 19 times for 70 yards and one touchdown.

That includes the Chiefs’ last game vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars when CEH was only on the field for four snaps and received 0 carries while being targeted for two passes with no catches.

Head coach Andy Reid said the lack of snaps wasn’t intentional.

“We don’t go in thinking that,” Reid said. “Because of the way the series worked, short series here, he gets in for three plays and he’s out. We don’t have that many three-and-outs as an offense. He happened to be on one of them. The numbers got skewed.”

Since seventh-round rookie Isiah Pacheco took over the RB1 position, he has been getting the bulk of the snaps. Pacheco also rushed for a career-high in carries (16) and yards (82) against the Jags.

Reid said CEH has taken his step down in snaps in good spirits.

“Clyde wants to play. I wouldn’t expect anything less than how he handled it though,” Reid said. “I’d think less of him if he didn’t wanna play.”

The Chiefs will continue to lean on their run game as they face the Los Angeles Chargers low ranked run defense on Sunday.