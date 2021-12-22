Willie Gay, Josh Gordon spotted at Chiefs practice

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A week after being place on the reserve/COVID list, two Kansas City Chiefs players were back at practice on ahead of the final home game of the season.

Linebacker Willie Gay Jr. and wide receiver Josh Gordon were seen practicing with the rest of the team Wednesday.

Gay and Gordon are the first players to clear protocol in a week of 13 active Chiefs players being placed on the reserve/COVID list.

The pair missed the week 15 road matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers alongside defensive tackle Chris Jones who was not seen at practice on Wednesday.

Unrelated to COVID-19, cornerback L’Jarius Sneed returned to practice as well.

With updated NFL COVID-19 protocols, the status of several key players are still up in the air for Sunday’s matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

With a few days remaining before the game, an NFL representative said there have not been talks to postpone or reschedule the game.