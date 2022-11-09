KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Super Bowl champion wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has spent the 2022 season sidelined as he recovers from an ACL injury, but as he nears a return, the free agent is garnering attention from many teams and fanbases.

The former Rams wide receiver will be ready to return to action soon and says Kansas City remains an option.

Beckham tore his ACL in Super Bowl LVI as a member of the Los Angeles Rams who defeated the Cincinnati Bengals.

He ended the season as a free agent and rumors of his next landing spot has brought recruitment from teams, players, fans, and more.

Most recently, rumors indicate there is interest from the Dallas Cowboys, but it was not long ago that the Kansas City Chiefs were rumored to be looking for the Pro Bowl receiver.

On Twitter, standout linebacker for the Dallas Cowboys Micah Parsons tagged OBJ in a tweet asking for him to reach out.

Beckham responded by saying that he has family in Dallas and wants to sign for a contender.

Arrowhead Pride contributor and host of the Mark My Words podcast Mark Gunnels chimed in on the conversation letting OBJ know that if he wants to win, Kansas City is the place to go.

It ain’t out the question — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) November 9, 2022

“You would 100% win with Mahomes, Kelce and Big Red. Family atmosphere, loudest crowd, and no turf. Oh yeah, best BBQ by the way too. Just something to think about champ,” Gunnels wrote.

Beckham simply responded: “It ain’t out the question.“

The rumor that the Chiefs were interested in Beckham gained traction after the team restructured tight end Travis Kelce’s contract to free up cap room.

Kelce even went on his own podcast saying he hopes the rumors come true.

If Beckham were to join Kansas City, he would join a wide receiver room that boasts Mecole Hardman, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdez-Scantling, Skyy Moore, Justin Watson and newly acquired Kadarius Toney.